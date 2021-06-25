iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.18

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

