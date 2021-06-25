PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.36

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

