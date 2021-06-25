Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.73

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.