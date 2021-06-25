Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.44

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.34, with a volume of 2046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.