Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.89.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$66.72 and a 52 week high of C$85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

