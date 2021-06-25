BMO Capital Markets Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.40 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

