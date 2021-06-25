CSFB Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) a C$16.50 Price Target

CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.42.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

