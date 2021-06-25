Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.50.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.75.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The company has a market cap of C$719.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

