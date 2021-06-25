Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

