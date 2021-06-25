Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLXPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Cybin stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

