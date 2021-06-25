Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $64.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

