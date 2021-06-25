Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.44.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.89. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.