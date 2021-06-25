Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $12.91 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.65.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

