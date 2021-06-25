Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.