SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SPWR opened at $27.78 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

