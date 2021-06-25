Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $910.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $910.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $779.32 on Monday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $748.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.