The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.23.

ALL stock opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

