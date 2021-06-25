APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.