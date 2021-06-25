Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $453.00

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 453 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 1774847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.51).
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, June 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.
About Saga (LON:SAGA)
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.