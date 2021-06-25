OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK opened at $3.77 on Monday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

