Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

