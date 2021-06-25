DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.70. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 47,647 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $970,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

