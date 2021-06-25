AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,218.02

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,218.02 ($28.98) and traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($28.09). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 7,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of £486.37 million and a P/E ratio of 167.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,218.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

