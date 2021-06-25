Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.59. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 39,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $198,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.