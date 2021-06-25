Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report sales of $141.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DLTH opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

