Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kimco Realty (KIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM):

6/23/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

