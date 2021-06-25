Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $147.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

