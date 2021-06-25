Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.