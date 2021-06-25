Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.84 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

