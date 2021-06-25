Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $415.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

