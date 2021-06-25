FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $339.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.12.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

