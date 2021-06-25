Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.