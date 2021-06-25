Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

