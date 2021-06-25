Contrasting Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Youdao and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility and Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 6.26 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -10.30 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.49 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -16.80

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Youdao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Youdao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

