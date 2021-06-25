Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Financial Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -0.46% 4.86% 4.15% Facebook 35.74% 27.54% 22.16%

61.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Facebook, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64 Facebook 1 7 33 1 2.81

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $80.36, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Facebook has a consensus target price of $372.54, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Facebook’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 28.70 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -635.67 Facebook $85.97 billion 11.32 $29.15 billion $10.09 34.01

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Facebook beats Pinterest on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

