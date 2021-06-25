AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of AMCX opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

