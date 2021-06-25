Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

