J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post sales of $313.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF opened at $175.84 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.