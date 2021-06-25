Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.21

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $18.98. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 430,550 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

