SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.20. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,631 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.79.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

