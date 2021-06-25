Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 299.10 ($3.91). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 299.10 ($3.91), with a volume of 946,662 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total value of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

