Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.38 ($161.62). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €136.86 ($161.01), with a volume of 1,357,266 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.