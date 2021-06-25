Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,979.67 ($25.86).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,952.50 ($25.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,886.91. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

