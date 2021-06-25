Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.97. The company has a market cap of £327.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.21.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

