Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,737 ($22.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,856.51. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -171.98.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

