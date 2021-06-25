Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.49. Staffline Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

