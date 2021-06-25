Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
Shares of STAF opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.49. Staffline Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Staffline Group Company Profile
