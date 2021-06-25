B. Riley Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Everi by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

