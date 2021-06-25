Zacks Investment Research Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Sell

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

