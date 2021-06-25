Diageo’s (DGE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($45.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,355.20. The company has a market capitalization of £81.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

