(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 260

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 183 ($2.39).

